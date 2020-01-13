Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dare Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Dare Bioscience posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dare Bioscience.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,649,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. Dare Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dare Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.