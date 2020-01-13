Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Nucor reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after buying an additional 5,547,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,529,000 after buying an additional 185,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after buying an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,431,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,692. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nucor has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.