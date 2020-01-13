Zacks: Brokerages Expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.80. ONEOK posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $76.25. 687,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $77.21.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

