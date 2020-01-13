Zacks: Brokerages Expect S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. S & T Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.81 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,261. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $5,075,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

