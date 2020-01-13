Zacks Investment Research Lowers NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NEWT opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 61.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

