Zacks: Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

SHBI stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,479. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $209.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.