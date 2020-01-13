Zcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.62 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $3.63 or 0.00044481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and TDAX. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $33.51 million and $4.62 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,146.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.01774283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.03248978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00611945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00719087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00067109 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00427522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,233,643 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, TDAX, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Upbit, Indodax, Bittrex, QBTC, Coinroom, Koinex, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

