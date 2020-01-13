Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.34-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.04. 465,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,278. The company has a market cap of $871.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $140,850.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock worth $5,603,473 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.