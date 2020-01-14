-$0.05 EPS Expected for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In other Plug Power news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at $512,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. 18,380,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,571,629. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

