-$0.13 EPS Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). ADTRAN posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 248,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $468.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.24. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.