$0.18 EPS Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,465,000 after buying an additional 1,069,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,696 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,940,000 after purchasing an additional 305,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.