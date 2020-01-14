$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Shares of NYSE:BRG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 6,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 190.80 and a quick ratio of 190.80. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $269.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

