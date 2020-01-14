$0.36 EPS Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.66. 279,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.