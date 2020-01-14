$0.36 EPS Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.66. 279,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

