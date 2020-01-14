$0.39 EPS Expected for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. Skechers USA posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. ValuEngine cut Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,051 shares of company stock worth $7,239,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 120.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 33.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,073,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,811,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

