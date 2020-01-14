$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. AGNC Investment also reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGNC Investment.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 56,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,155. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 80.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 53.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGNC Investment (AGNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.