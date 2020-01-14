$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.66. First Defiance Financial posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Defiance Financial.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million.

FDEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of FDEF opened at $30.80 on Friday. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $607.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDEF. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.