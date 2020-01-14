$0.72 EPS Expected for Loews Co. (NYSE:L) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loews’ earnings. Loews posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loews will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Loews.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $52.23. 12,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,320. Loews has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $154,749.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,681. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Loews by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Loews by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Loews by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

