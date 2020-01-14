-$0.77 EPS Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.63). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

AERI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 96,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 930,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 120,313 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

