0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.0259 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,842.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

