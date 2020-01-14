10,000 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

USO stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,381,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,585,021. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.