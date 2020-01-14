10,251 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Phillips 66 makes up about 0.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 74,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $106.38. 2,713,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

