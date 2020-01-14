$11.35 Million in Sales Expected for Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will post sales of $11.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boxlight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.09 million and the highest is $11.60 million. Boxlight posted sales of $11.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year sales of $39.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.04 million, with estimates ranging from $43.07 million to $47.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 93.01%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 4,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boxlight by 319.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

