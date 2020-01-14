127,718 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 127,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 7.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 593,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,463. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $78.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4623 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

