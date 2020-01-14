1,332 Shares in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Bought by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Weibo by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,981,000 after buying an additional 1,052,658 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,863,000 after acquiring an additional 328,248 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 116.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,016,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,507,000 after acquiring an additional 547,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 818,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. 183,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,059. Weibo Corp has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

