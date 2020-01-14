1,332 Shares in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Bought by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Weibo by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,981,000 after buying an additional 1,052,658 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,863,000 after acquiring an additional 328,248 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 116.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,016,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,507,000 after acquiring an additional 547,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 818,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. 183,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,059. Weibo Corp has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.14.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.
Weibo Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
