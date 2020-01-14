1,623 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Purchased by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 0.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

SPY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,744,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,574,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.16. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $256.41 and a 12 month high of $327.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

