$204.80 Million in Sales Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce sales of $204.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the lowest is $204.60 million. Rogers posted sales of $222.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $909.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $909.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $945.95 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $974.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

ROG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. The company had a trading volume of 72,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.11. Rogers has a 52 week low of $108.97 and a 52 week high of $206.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

