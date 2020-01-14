$22.43 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post $22.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.34 million to $22.60 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $21.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $90.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $93.28 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACBI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.91. 5,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,329. The company has a market cap of $393.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

