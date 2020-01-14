$249.25 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce $249.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.50 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $246.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $903.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.70 million to $907.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $931.95 million, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $938.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.47 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $140,965.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,764.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $299,261 over the last ninety days. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 88.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,352. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

