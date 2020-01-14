2,839 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,839 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.86. 193,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

