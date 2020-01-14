2,839 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,839 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:WMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.86. 193,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.
In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.