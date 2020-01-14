4,358 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0973 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.