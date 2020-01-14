55I LLC Buys 8,057 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

55I LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 95,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,451,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,975. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.