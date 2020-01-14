55I LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,928. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

