55I LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

55I LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

SPAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 968,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

