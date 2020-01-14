5,900 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. 12,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.84.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

