6 Meridian Buys 504 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $5,536,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 27,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 70,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

