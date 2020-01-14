6 Meridian Has $6.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

6 Meridian cut its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,428.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 111,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3939 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

