$71.32 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce $71.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $72.53 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $60.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $302.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $303.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $366.37 million, with estimates ranging from $364.40 million to $368.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. ValuEngine lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPRT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,737. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $367.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.75.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

