7,787 Shares in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,787 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Devon Energy by 15.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.03.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

