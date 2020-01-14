$9.80 Million in Sales Expected for Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report $9.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.70 million and the highest is $9.90 million. Livexlive Media reported sales of $8.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year sales of $39.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.08 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $54.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 114,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 98,515 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

