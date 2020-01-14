$908.25 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post sales of $908.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $899.60 million and the highest is $916.90 million. ScanSource posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

SCSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 36,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,383. The company has a market cap of $904.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.99. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ScanSource by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.