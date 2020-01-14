9,550 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 676,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,111. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $646,100.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

