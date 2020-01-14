9,550 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 676,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,111. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.
In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $646,100.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.
