$97.29 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will announce sales of $97.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $98.10 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $91.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $350.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $351.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $375.33 million, with estimates ranging from $355.90 million to $401.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 506,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,402. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 24,732 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $209,480.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,111 shares of company stock valued at $620,317. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 500,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 143,596 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

