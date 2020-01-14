Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

ANF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 171,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

