Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.
ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
ANF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 171,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.
