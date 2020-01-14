Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX remained flat at $$4.35 during trading on Tuesday. 398,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,600. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

