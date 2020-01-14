Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd (LON:AFMC) were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.40 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.61), approximately 56,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 119,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.96 ($0.67).

The company has a market cap of $33.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.83.

About Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC)

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Ltd, formerly Advance Frontier Markets Fund Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The Company invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of funds and other investment products, which derive their value from Frontier Markets.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.