Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 705 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 111,769.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2,442.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.12. 101,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $67.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5744 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

