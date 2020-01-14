Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 341 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $180.83. 99,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $143.54 and a one year high of $180.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.