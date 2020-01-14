Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218,910. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.