Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after buying an additional 2,307,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,838. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

