Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 76,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,860,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $244.33. 53,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,975. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.07. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $162.35 and a 52 week high of $244.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

